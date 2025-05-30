AzerGold migrated its IT systems to the "Government Cloud"

The implementation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev No. 718 dated June 3, 2019, on the creation of the Government Cloud (G-cloud) and the provision of “cloud” services, continues.

As part of the implementation of the Decree, another state institution – “AzerGold” Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) – has migrated its information systems and resources to the “Government Cloud.” The company’s core digital assets have been fully transferred to the Baku Data Center, operated by “AzInTelecom” LLC, which is part of AZCON Holding. “AzInTelecom” has provided “AzerGold” with cloud services including “Virtual Server – IaaS” (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and “Backup – BaaS” (Backup-as-a-Service). As a result, the institution has achieved high availability of its critical systems.

It should be noted that within the framework of the “Government Cloud” project, the full or partial migration of state institutions’ IT systems to the Baku Main and Yevlakh Backup Data Centers, maintained by AzInTelecom, is being carried out. As a result of the migration, institutions' current IT costs are reduced, and information systems' efficiency is improved. This ensures enhanced information security, a resilient IT infrastructure, high-quality service delivery, and 24/7 monitoring support.

"AzInTelecom" LLC is the first organization in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region to obtain the international compliance certificate "TIER III."