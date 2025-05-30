Azerbaijan tallies nation's local micro-entrepreneurship lending volume

As of late April 2025, loans issued to micro-entrepreneurship entities in Azerbaijan totaled 3.13 billion manat ($1.85 billion), reflecting steady growth over both the previous month and the past year. The Central Bank's data also shows a slight increase in the overall business loan portfolio, reaching nearly 15 billion manat ($8.83 billion).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register