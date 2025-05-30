Kazakhstan discloses Italian investment figures spanning last two decades

Photo: Akorda

Kazakhstan and Italy reaffirmed their strategic partnership during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit, highlighting over $7.6 billion in Italian investments and a $20 billion trade turnover, a 24% increase from the previous year. With around 270 Italian companies operating in Kazakhstan, both sides emphasized the commitment to deepening economic cooperation and expanding bilateral initiatives.

