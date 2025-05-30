EIB backs green housing growth in Kazakhstan with major funding plans

Photo: Baiterek Holding's official website

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) and Kazakhstan Housing Company (KHC), a subsidiary of Baiterek Holding, signed a memorandum to support sustainable and energy-efficient housing projects in Kazakhstan, with potential financing of up to $50 million. The partnership aims to promote green construction technologies, reduce energy consumption, and aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader ESG and green infrastructure agenda.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register