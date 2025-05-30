EIB backs green housing growth in Kazakhstan with major funding plans
Photo: Baiterek Holding's official website
The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) and Kazakhstan Housing Company (KHC), a subsidiary of Baiterek Holding, signed a memorandum to support sustainable and energy-efficient housing projects in Kazakhstan, with potential financing of up to $50 million. The partnership aims to promote green construction technologies, reduce energy consumption, and aligns with Kazakhstan’s broader ESG and green infrastructure agenda.
