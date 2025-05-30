Azerbaijan to prepare Second State Program on Great Return to liberated territories - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the preparation of the "Strategy for the Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030" and the "Second State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare and submit draft versions of both the Strategy and the State Program, as well as proposals regarding the amount and sources of necessary financial resources for the implementation of the measures outlined in these drafts to the President of Azerbaijan within nine months.

The decree stipulates that in preparing these drafts, the Cabinet of Ministers should ensure that the new Strategy covers all state programs, strategies, national action plans, concepts and similar documents planned for 2027-2030. In addition, it is necessary to ensure effective cooperation with leading international organizations and specialized consulting companies, as well as involvement of relevant state bodies, scientific institutions, experts and civil society organizations. The Cabinet of Ministers is also tasked to address other issues arising from the decree.

Moreover, the decree noted that the mentioned strategy will be implemented based on the five National Priorities defined for socio-economic development. As a result of the consistent and systematic implementation of the strategy, Azerbaijan's economy has become more resilient to external shocks, its diversification has deepened, economic growth has become more sustainable and inclusive, the population's well-being has improved, and large-scale financial reserves have been created for future generations.

The achievement of these results has been significantly supported by the promotion of private initiatives and investments, the enhancement of a favorable business environment, improved access to global markets, and the development of digitalization and human capital. At the same time, the reconstruction of the liberated territories, their reintegration into economic activity, the safe return of the population to their homelands, and the provision of sustainable settlement and employment in Karabakh and East Zangezur have become integral parts of the country’s socio-economic development.

Azerbaijan is now entering a new stage marked by complex challenges and abundant opportunities. This phase is characterized by deepening global economic polarization, accelerating technological progress, and the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.