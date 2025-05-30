Azerbaijan denies its army units opening fire on Armenia's Khoznavar

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The Armenian side has once again spread disinformation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

"The information spread by the Armenian Ministry of Defense that on May 30, from 00:10 to 01:00 (GMT +4), units of the Azerbaijani Army allegedly opened fire in the direction of Khoznavar settlement, resulting in damage to a residential building and the death of a small ruminant, is completely false.

We reiterate that units of the Azerbaijani Army never target the civilian population and civilian objects," the ministry added.