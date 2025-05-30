Our active political dialogue, with Croatia provide a solid foundation for expanding cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. It is gratifying to see the strengthening and enrichment of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, built on good traditions. Our active political dialogue, mutual visits at the high and highest levels, and regular contacts provide a solid foundation for expanding cooperation across various fields, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Statehood Day, Trend reports.

''Currently, Azerbaijan and Croatia are successfully cooperating in economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres, particularly in the field of demining. At the same time, cooperation in the energy sector – one of the priority areas of our partnership – has developed and entered a new phase. Our successful collaboration in the energy field positively contributes to ensuring Europe’s energy security.

I believe that, in line with the will of our peoples, the traditional friendly relations between our countries, our bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and our strategic partnership will continue to develop steadily and grow even stronger.

On this festive occasion, I extend to you my best regards and wish lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Croatia,'' the head of state noted.