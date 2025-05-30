Uzbekistan, Russia collaborate to simplify customs for trusted traders

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 30. The Customs Committee of Uzbekistan and the Federal Customs Service of Russia will implement an Agreement on the Mutual Recognition of Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) starting June 1, 2025, Trend reports.

The deal is set to cut through the red tape for businesses with AEO status in both nations, making the customs process a walk in the park. Its implementation is set to tighten the screws on supply chain security and pave the way for smoother trade between Uzbekistan and Russia.

Under the agreement, business entities with AEO status in both nations will benefit from several customs clearance simplifications during shipment declaration and processing, including:

Priority handling of customs operations;

Priority customs inspections and examinations;

Reduced documentary checks and customs controls, aligned with risk management system standards.

Authorized Economic Operators represent a cadre of vetted enterprises engaged in international trade operations, eligible for streamlined customs protocols, thereby enhancing the velocity and efficacy of transnational commerce.



In the initial quarter of 2025, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and Russia escalated to a substantial $2.6 billion, characterized by an 18.2 percent uptick in Uzbek exports directed towards the Russian market.

