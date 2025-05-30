Kazakhstan updates on volume of outbound transfers via Western Union in Apr. 2025

Photo: Western Union

Despite the commanding presence of Zolotaya Korona, Western Union maintained its position as Kazakhstan’s second-largest money transfer operator in April 2025, the National Bank of Kazakhstan says. According to the latest data, Western Union processed 10,880 transactions, securing a 7.6% share of the total number of outbound money transfers.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register