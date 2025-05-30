Kazakhstan sees jump in foreign money transfers in Apr. 2025

April 2025 saw a notable uptick in international money transfers from Kazakhstan, according to data released by the National Bank of Kazakhstan. Kazakh banks and Kazpost JSC offer IMTS services through platforms such as Zolotaya Korona, Western Union, MoneyGram, UPT, and others. These systems are used by the population for both domestic and cross-border money transfers.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register