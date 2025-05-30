Kazakhstan revamps gas routes to power supply stability and export gains

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is undertaking a large-scale overhaul of its aging gas transportation infrastructure to enhance energy security and increase regional gas transit capacity. The project, led by the Ministry of Energy and QazaqGaz, focuses on repairing and replacing defective sections of the Central Asia-Center pipeline system, with thousands of pipe segments already addressed.

