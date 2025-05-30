Foreign military attachés visit Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. In accordance with the annual action plan approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a visit of military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was organized, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A total of 35 representatives from the military attaché offices of 19 countries took part in the visit.

The guests first visited the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the main square of Nakhchivan city and paid tribute to his memory. Afterwards, military attachés visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum, viewed the exhibits reflecting the National Leader’s life and activities, as well as were briefed on his rich statehood legacy.

As part of the visit, the guests also visited the Combined Arms Army (CAA) Headquarters. The Commander of the CAA, Major General Kanan Seyidov met with foreign countries’ military attachés. The visitors were presented with a briefing on the CAA’s establishment history, development, activities, ongoing reforms, and objectives. In accordance with protocol, the “Book of Honor” was signed.

The guests visited the Training and Education Center of the CAA, where they toured various classrooms, the simulation center, and the training equipment hall.

The military attachés also visited the Nakhchivan Military College and the Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev. They got acquainted with the ongoing reforms, the current military education system, as well as academic and scientific activities in special military educational institutions.

Then the delegation arrived at the Nakhchivan Restoration and Production Military Complex.

The visit concluded with an excursion to historical-cultural monuments.