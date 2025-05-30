Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan eye joint technopark projects to boost cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 30. Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Türkiye Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Türkiye’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır to discuss joint efforts in developing technoparks in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the implementation of projects aimed at establishing and developing technoparks across Kyrgyzstan. The discussion was held within the framework of the decisions made by the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Ambassador Kazakbaev emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the relevant government agencies of both countries in creating industrial zones in Kyrgyzstan, noting the potential of adapting the Turkish model based on earlier agreements.

Following the meeting, the Turkish side expressed its readiness to visit Kyrgyzstan in August or September this year for more detailed discussions and to advance the proposed initiatives.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's industrial production reached 159.198 billion soms ($1.8 billion) from January through March 2025, which is a 16.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.