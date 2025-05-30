Kazakhstan showcases key logistics and infrastructure advances on Middle Corridor
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakhstan is leveraging the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) to foster industrial growth and deepen integration into global supply chains. Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov emphasized the country’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure, including railways and ports, which has already improved transit times and increased cargo capacity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy