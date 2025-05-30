Kazakhstan showcases key logistics and infrastructure advances on Middle Corridor

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Kazakhstan is leveraging the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) to foster industrial growth and deepen integration into global supply chains. Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov emphasized the country’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure, including railways and ports, which has already improved transit times and increased cargo capacity.

