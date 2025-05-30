Uzbekistan’s POS terminal boom gains pace in early 2025
Uzbekistan’s POS terminal transaction volume reached a record 140 trillion soums ($10.8 billion) in the first five months of 2025, with Aloqa Bank leading the market. This marks continued growth in the country’s cashless payment sector following a strong 2024 performance.
