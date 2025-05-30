Azerbaijani house in Lebanon celebrates May 28 - Independence Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. An event dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day was organized at the Azerbaijan House operating in Kawashra village, Lebanon with participation of local Turkmens, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Teachers of Azerbaijani history and culture, as well as the Turkish language, working at the Azerbaijan House made a joint presentation.

Information about the rich historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan was shared through the presentations.

Students were informed about the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), its importance in the history of statehood, and the traditions of independence through interactive methods.

The main goal of the event, held in an interesting and educational way for children, was to increase the knowledge of the younger generation about national values ​​and our history and to strengthen their sense of patriotism.

