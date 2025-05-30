Iran's non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan show surge

The value and weight of Iran’s non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan increased by 70 percent and 56 percent, respectively, in the first month of the current Iranian year. Petrochemical, agricultural, and industrial products made up the bulk of the 1,860 metric tons and $1.95 million in exports. But overall, the value and volume of trade between the two nations dropped significantly.

