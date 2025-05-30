Iran's non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan show surge
The value and weight of Iran’s non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan increased by 70 percent and 56 percent, respectively, in the first month of the current Iranian year. Petrochemical, agricultural, and industrial products made up the bulk of the 1,860 metric tons and $1.95 million in exports. But overall, the value and volume of trade between the two nations dropped significantly.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy