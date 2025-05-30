Uzbekistan records increase in national debt in early 2025
Uzbekistan’s national debt has seen a notable increase in early 2025, driven by rising external and internal borrowings. Key international creditors include the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, highlighting the country’s growing financial obligations amid economic developments.
