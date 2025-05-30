Uzbekistan expands ATM and Info Kiosk network by May 2025
Uzbekistan continues to expand its network of ATMs and information kiosks, reaching over 34,000 units by May 2025. Leading the market, Xalq Bank maintains its dominant position, while Agrobank follows closely behind. This steady growth reflects ongoing efforts to improve access to digital banking services across the country.
