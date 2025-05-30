Chinese agribusiness giant set to start industrial projects in Uzbekistan

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 30. Nozimjon Kholmurodov, First Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, met with representatives of Anwei Wanshen Biological Technology and CCSP United—subsidiaries of the major Chinese corporation Suzhou Wan Shen Noodle Products and discussed opportunities for further collaboration, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on the potential implementation of several industrial projects within the technopark located in the Zamin district of the Jizzakh region. Anwei Wanshen Biological Technology presented plans to manufacture reinforced concrete products, process grain (particularly wheat), and produce alcohol from residual by-products of grain processing.

The sides exchanged views on key areas of mutually beneficial cooperation and outlined concrete next steps for project implementation.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to utilizing all available resources to ensure the successful and timely execution of the planned initiatives.

Suzhou Wanshen Noodle Products Co., Ltd. is a major Chinese agribusiness company based in Suzhou, Anhui Province. Founded in 2003, it specializes in grain processing, producing noodles, starch, gluten, ethanol, and organic fertilizers. The company exports to over 20 countries and is recognized as a key enterprise in China’s agricultural industrialization.