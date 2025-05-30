Prime Minister of Croatia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear President,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have the honor to convey, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Croatia and in my own name, our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and to the people of Azerbaijan.

The Republic of Croatia attaches great importance to the cordial relations and fruitful cooperation that exist between our two countries. Our mutual commitment to dialogue, respect, and partnership has contributed to the strengthening of bilateral ties across various fields, including the political, economic, and cultural spheres.

I am confident that, building on our shared achievements, the friendship and collaboration between Croatia and Azerbaijan will continue to deepen, bringing further progress and prosperity to both our nations. I extend to you, Your Excellency, my sincere congratulations on this significant national day, together with my wishes for the continued well-being, peace, and advancement of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its citizens.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.