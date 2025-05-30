Italy underscores Middle Corridor’s importance for Kazakhstan–Europe trade

Photo: Akorda

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the Astana International Forum, emphasized Italy’s commitment to strengthening ties with Central Asia through infrastructure development and environmental cooperation. She highlighted the Middle Corridor as a key strategic route for trade and sustainability, and reaffirmed Italy’s support for preserving the Aral Sea through the Italian Climate Fund.

