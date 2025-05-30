UN Office for South-South hails launch of Global South NGO platform in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Director of the United Nations (UN) Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) Dima Al-Khatib has received a delegation from the State Support Agency for NGOs of Azerbaijan in New York, Trend reports.

Al-Khatib welcomed the Global South NGO Platform, which was established in Baku on April 28 with the participation of NGOs from 116 countries.

"We highly appreciate the initiative of the Global South NGO Platform. In general, we appreciate the policy of the Azerbaijani state towards the Global South, as well as the support it provides to NGOs," she said.

Besides, she highlighted the interest of the UNOSSC in close cooperation with the Global South NGO Platform.

Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs Aygun Aliyeva emphasized the support of the agency as a partner to this global gathering.

She noted with satisfaction that the idea of ​​creating this platform came from Azerbaijani civil society during COP29.

Furthermore, Al-Khatib spotlighted Azerbaijan's successful presidency of COP29, the significant importance and results of this event held in Baku last year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel