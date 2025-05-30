Italy identifies Kazakhstan as key Eurasian connectivity hub - PM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 30. We consider Kazakhstan as a strategic partner of Italy, and this region as a strategically important crossroads, said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to strengthening mutual ties, friendship, and mutual trust.

“Your visit is a major event in our bilateral cooperation. It is no coincidence that Italy is Kazakhstan’s third largest trading partner globally, as well as the largest partner in Europe. I believe we must maintain the high momentum of our cooperation. Undoubtedly, your visit will play a very important role in giving an additional impetus to the development of multifaceted cooperation between our two countries,” said the President of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Giorgia Meloni thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the invitation and warm reception.

“I want to once again express my gratitude for the invitation and warm reception, as well as for giving me the opportunity to deliver a speech at the Astana International Forum, which is becoming an increasingly important platform for dialogue. We need dialogue, and you understand this very well. Kazakhstan is an important partner for Italy in many areas. Our cooperation has always been very fruitful. But, as I said yesterday, there is always the possibility to achieve more, starting from energy and ending with culture, exchange between our universities and our peoples,” noted the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Italy.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed prospects for expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is on an official visit to Kazakhstan. Yesterday, at Kazakhstan’s capital airport, Giorgia Meloni was personally welcomed by the country’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.