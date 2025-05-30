President of Uzbekistan to attend Central Asia-Italy summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will take part in the summit in the Central Asia – Italy format, which will be held on May 30 in Astana, Trend reports.

The participation of leaders of the countries of the region and the Prime Minister of Italy is expected.

In accordance with the agenda, issues of further development of multilateral cooperation will be considered, primarily in the areas of "green" economy, investment, innovation, science and education.