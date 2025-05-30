Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangazur attract growing credit investments

Credit investments in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions saw notable increases as of May, reflecting continued financial growth and reconstruction efforts. According to the Central Bank, total credit across all regions rose to over 28 billion manat, marking a year-on-year increase of 14 percent.

