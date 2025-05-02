Kazakhstan faces inflation pressure from rising service and non-food prices in Apr. 2025

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

In April, inflation in Kazakhstan reached 10.7 percent compared to the same month last year. Prices for paid services increased significantly, followed by non-food and food products. The consumer price index for the month rose by 1.2 percent, with notable increases in paid services, food products, and non-food items.Within the housing and communal services sector, there were various price hikes, including for garbage collection, bathhouse services, hairdressing and beauty salons, catering, internet services, cinema tickets, sanatoriums, and medical services.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register