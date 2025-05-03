Israeli PM Netanyahu postpones visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone his visit to Azerbaijan, a diplomatic source told Trend.

“In view of the latest domestic political developments, as well as processes related to the situation surrounding Syria and the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided to reschedule his visit to Azerbaijan for another date,” the source said.

The PM thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation and highly appreciated the warm relations between the two countries, the statement from Netanyahu’s office said.