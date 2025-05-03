Third day of European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ The third day of the 2025 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On the third day of the competition, the youth teams will perform group routines with five hoops and five clubs. The winners of the all-around competition for the youth category will also be determined.

Following this, the young gymnasts will showcase their individual routines with hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon as part of the team classification, and there will be a ceremony to award the winners.

The day will conclude with cross-match performances in the adult group routine category, followed by the awards ceremony to close out the third day.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel