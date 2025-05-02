Kazakhstan reveals UK contribution to foreign direct investments
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The United Kingdom is Kazakhstan’s largest investor, with significant foreign investments, said Alibek Kuantyrov at the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in London. The event, attended by ambassadors and government representatives, highlighted new opportunities following last year’s Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. Key areas of collaboration include critical minerals, green energy, and healthcare. Bilateral agreements were signed, including a roadmap for agricultural cooperation and memorandums on water resources and biopharmaceuticals with AstraZeneca.
