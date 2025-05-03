Slovenia’s inflation slows in April, driven by food and holiday costs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Consumer prices in Slovenia rose by 2.3% year-on-year in April, down from 3.0% in the same month last year, according to the latest data from the national statistics office, Trend reports.

On a monthly basis, inflation reached 1.3%, with seasonal factors and holiday spending playing a significant role.

The main driver of annual inflation was a 5.9% increase in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, contributing 1.1 percentage points to the overall rate. Prices also rose in categories such as clothing and footwear, recreation and culture, and hospitality services.

On a monthly basis, the sharpest increase came from package holiday prices, which jumped by 13.6% and accounted for 0.5 percentage points of the overall monthly rise. Footwear prices surged by 20%, while air transport and accommodation services also recorded notable increases.

Meanwhile, energy prices helped to moderate inflation. Prices of liquid fuels dropped by 6.3%, and fuel for personal transport fell by 3.1%, slightly offsetting the overall monthly increase.

Measured by the EU-harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), Slovenia's annual inflation stood at 2.3% in April, with monthly growth at 0.8%. In comparison, annual inflation across the euro area was 2.2% in March, while the EU-wide rate reached 2.5%.