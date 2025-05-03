Masdar expands European presence with takeover of Greece’s TERNA ENERGY

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Masdar has completed the delisting of TERNA ENERGY from the Athens Stock Exchange, following the acquisition of 100 percent of the company’s shares last month, Trend reports.

The move finalizes TERNA ENERGY’s integration as a wholly owned subsidiary of Masdar, the UAE-based renewable energy company.

A delegation led by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, visited TERNA ENERGY’s headquarters in Athens. The visit included meetings with employees and strategic discussions with Georgios Peristeris, Executive Chairman of TERNA ENERGY, focused on expanding clean energy operations in Southeastern and Central Europe.

The acquisition is part of Masdar’s broader strategy to scale up its global clean energy capacity to 100 GW by 2030. TERNA ENERGY aims to contribute to this target with plans to reach 6 GW of operational capacity by the same year.

TERNA ENERGY will serve as Masdar’s regional platform to support clean energy development in Europe. The company is currently continuing construction on several projects in Greece and Bulgaria, including the Amphilochia pumped storage hydropower facility. It has also reached final investment decisions on solar, wind, and battery projects totaling 250 MW, expected to come online within two years.

Masdar initially acquired 70 percent of TERNA ENERGY from GEK TERNA SA and other shareholders in November 2024. The deal, valued at €3.2 billion, was the largest energy transaction on the Athens Stock Exchange and among the largest in the EU renewable sector. The remaining 30 percent was acquired through a mandatory tender offer and a squeeze-out process completed last month.