Tajikistan expands number of ATMs, POS terminals in operation
Tajikistan is seeing steady growth in its payment infrastructure. The number of ATMs, POS terminals, and QR codes used for cashless payments has increased over the past year. As of March 2025, over 8.6 million bank cards were in use across the country — up more than 20 percent from last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy