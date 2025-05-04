Tajikistan expands number of ATMs, POS terminals in operation

Tajikistan is seeing steady growth in its payment infrastructure. The number of ATMs, POS terminals, and QR codes used for cashless payments has increased over the past year. As of March 2025, over 8.6 million bank cards were in use across the country — up more than 20 percent from last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register