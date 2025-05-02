Kazakhstan reviews wholesale price caps for commercial gas

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has proposed amendments to revise wholesale gas price caps in response to growing domestic demand and unprofitable supply conditions. The ministry warns that if current price levels persist, the country could face a critical gas shortage by 2026. To address this, annual price adjustments of up to 33 percent are recommended over the next three years, with region-specific pricing based on local costs.

