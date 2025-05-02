Kazakhstan reviews wholesale price caps for commercial gas
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has proposed amendments to revise wholesale gas price caps in response to growing domestic demand and unprofitable supply conditions. The ministry warns that if current price levels persist, the country could face a critical gas shortage by 2026. To address this, annual price adjustments of up to 33 percent are recommended over the next three years, with region-specific pricing based on local costs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy