Azerbaijan swiftly exposes campaigns aimed at defamation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Slanderous campaigns against Azerbaijan are promptly exposed in local media, the chairperson of Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Forum on “Public Processes in Media Context” organized by the Agency, Trend reports.

“In recent years, thanks to the modern format of organizing media activities, the intentions of parties carrying out slanderous campaigns against our country are promptly exposed in the local media, and information immunity is being strengthened in society,” he said.

Ismayilov noted that increasing the professionalism of the media and strengthening their economic basis are among the priorities.

“As an illustrative example, a new stage in media development began with the signing of the decree of January 12, 2021, by the Head of State, ' On deepening reforms in the field of media in the Republic of Azerbaijan". The establishment of the Media Development Agency has also become an integral part of the constructive process carried out in this direction. Journalists, who worked on the information front during the Second Karabakh War to bring the truth about the country to the world, are now proudly preparing materials on the large-scale construction works in Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as on the process of “ Great Return”. At the same time, they continue their educational activities, responding in a timely and dignified manner to external interference in the information environment," he added.