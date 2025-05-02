Uzbekistan, Lithuania set to ignite trade growth with bold export plans

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Dilshod Rasulov, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, met with Egidijus Navikas, Ambassador of Lithuania to Uzbekistan, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on advancing trade and economic relations between the two countries, with an emphasis on organizing mutual business visits. A key topic was the potential for expanding trade turnover through business forums and exhibitions.

The sides also emphasized the importance of increasing exports, particularly through the successful work of Uzbekistan's Trade House in Klaipeda (Lithuania), which serves as a crucial platform for boosting bilateral trade.

Furthermore, the sides discussed plans for an upcoming visit by Uzbek business representatives to Lithuania in June 2025. The visit will include business meetings and investment talks aimed at further enhancing economic ties.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening practical cooperation and maintaining regular dialogue for mutual growth.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with Lithuania reached $492.9 million from January through September of the previous year, making Lithuania one of Uzbekistan’s 15 largest trade partners during the mentioned period.