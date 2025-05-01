BC Canadian Azerbaijanis Society petitions to keep native language literature in libraries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The British Columbia Azerbaijanis Society in Canada has launched a petition protesting what it describes as biased treatment toward Azerbaijani-language publications in local libraries, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The petition highlights the prolonged absence of books in the Azerbaijani language—both for children and adults—across public libraries in the region.

The petition also notes that despite repeated offers to donate Azerbaijani literature, libraries have declined these proposals without justification.

Access to literature in one's native language is essential for preserving cultural identity and supporting the Azerbaijani diaspora in Canada, the petition states.

The authors call for an immediate end to what they describe as discriminatory refusals and emphasize the importance of inclusion and cultural representation within public institutions.

Those wishing to support the initiative can sign the petition via the following link: https://chng.it/cHbdr9KBQV

