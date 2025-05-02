Central Bank of Azerbaijan set to streamline agricultural insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has planned improvements in agricultural insurance, said the CBA's Deputy Governor Toghrul Aliyev at the Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, this includes risk management, the application of innovative methods, as well as increasing confidence in the insurance sector.

"It's intended to improve the financing of microentrepreneurs by both banks and non-banking credit institutions (NBCIs).

Initiatives are planned to increase the financing opportunities of NBCIs engaged in lending both within the country and abroad," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel