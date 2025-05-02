Kazakhstan Railways discloses record coal delivery volumes for 2024-2025 heating season
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
During the 2024–2025 heating season, Kazakhstan Railways delivered millions of tons of coal across the country, ensuring stable supplies for both power plants and the municipal sector. The company met all shipper orders and operated a round-the-clock coordination headquarters to oversee logistics. Kazakhstan Railways encourages shippers to submit transportation requests in advance for the next heating season.
