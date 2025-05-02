KazMunayGas, Dragon Oil join forces for high-tech Caspian drilling operation
Photo: KazMunayGas
During a visit to the UAE, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with Dragon Oil CEO Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation. A key outcome is the deployment of Kazakhstan's first offshore drilling rig “Satti” to the Cheleken field in Turkmenistan under a new 2024 agreement between KMG Drilling & Services and Dragon Oil Turkmenistan. The rig, upgraded in 2021 for deeper offshore drilling, marks a strategic move to enhance Kazakhstan’s role in the regional oilfield services market and deepen economic ties with Turkmenistan.
