KazMunayGas, Dragon Oil join forces for high-tech Caspian drilling operation

Photo: KazMunayGas

During a visit to the UAE, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with Dragon Oil CEO Ali Rashid Al-Jarwan to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation. A key outcome is the deployment of Kazakhstan's first offshore drilling rig “Satti” to the Cheleken field in Turkmenistan under a new 2024 agreement between KMG Drilling & Services and Dragon Oil Turkmenistan. The rig, upgraded in 2021 for deeper offshore drilling, marks a strategic move to enhance Kazakhstan’s role in the regional oilfield services market and deepen economic ties with Turkmenistan.

