Russia, Uzbekistan secure deal to simplify trade and certification processes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Russian Quality System (Roskachestvo) and the Uzbek Center for Scientific Testing and Quality Control ("Uztest") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at boosting economic cooperation, simplifying trade procedures, and enhancing consumer confidence in eco-friendly products, Trend reports, citing Roskachestvo.

The agreement was signed by Alexander Chumak, Deputy Head of Roskachestvo, and Javlan Kattakhodjaev, Director of Uztest. A central aspect of the MoU is the intention to harmonize national standards in organic production, which will allow mutual recognition of conformity certificates. This move is expected to reduce administrative barriers to exports and create new opportunities for businesses in both Russia and Uzbekistan.

The agreement also focuses on fostering expertise exchange between specialists from both countries. Plans include joint seminars, training sessions, and conferences on standardization and certification. The cooperation will help Uzbek experts better integrate into international practices, while allowing Russian specialists to strengthen their presence in Central Asia. Additionally, the MoU covers the exchange of information on legislative changes and technical documentation to ensure greater transparency in processes and requirements.

A key component of the agreement is enhanced collaboration in laboratory testing. Under the MoU, Uzbek laboratories will undergo qualification checks in Russia through interlaboratory comparative testing in sectors such as food, textiles, and cosmetics. This collaboration aims to improve research accuracy and, over time, create a unified methodological framework for both countries.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $2.6 billion. Uzbek exports to Russia grew by 18.2 percent, indicating growing economic ties between the two countries.