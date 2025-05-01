Azerbaijani ASCO reports strong usage of electronic booking system in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), processed a total of 670 bookings through its electronic reservation system from January through March 2025, Trend reports via ASCO.

The system, which has been in operation since 2016, was introduced to improve the efficiency of cargo and passenger transport and to enhance the appeal of international transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan. It also aims to streamline paperwork and expedite the booking process.

The most popular route during this period was Alat–Kuryk, which saw 517 bookings. Other routes included Kuryk–Alat with 87 tickets, Alat–Turkmenbashi with 57, and Turkmenbashi–Alat with 9 bookings.

In total, ASCO ferries transported 5,882 passengers in the first quarter of 2025.

The electronic booking system has been operational since 2016, and both passengers and freight shippers can use the online service via this link: https://public.acsc.az/online/payment/index/az/. After entering information about the type of cargo, departure and destination points, payer, and vehicle, the system automatically calculates the ticket cost and finalizes the booking.

Under current quarantine regulations, Azerbaijani citizens must obtain special permission from the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers to travel by ferry, although foreign citizens do not need such permission to leave the country. However, both Azerbaijani and foreign citizens must have the necessary permits to enter Azerbaijan by sea.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC takes on high-level responsibilities.

