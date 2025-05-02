Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on chicken egg imports for six months

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 2. Kyrgyzstan has introduced a ban on the import of chicken eggs for a six-month period, effective from May 1, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the country.

This decision follows the recommendation of the Food Security and Nutrition Council of Kyrgyzstan dated April 14, 2025.

The ban applies to all imports of chicken eggs, with exceptions for transit through Kyrgyzstan and movement between EAEU member states. Notably, since February 10, 2025, no eggs have been imported into the country. However, from January to March 2025, Kyrgyzstan exported 8.812 million eggs to Kazakhstan, marking an increase of over 8.7 million eggs compared to the same period in 2024.

The Ministry of Agriculture attributes the current issues surrounding chicken eggs to growing competition between large and small poultry farms, as well as an increase in domestic egg production. As a result, the ministry advises farmers to focus more on chicken meat, which remains more profitable due to a higher annual supply of over 91,000 tons of chicken.