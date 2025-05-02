Azerbaijan’s constitution lays legal groundwork for all state achievements - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The constitution is the legal basis for all achievements of the Azerbaijani state, Chairman of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Forum on “Social Processes in Media” organized by the agency, Trend reports.

He noted that the constitution is a progressive document that regulates the process of building an independent state, establishes guarantees for democratic development, and encompasses radical changes in the political, social, cultural, and economic spheres of society, serving as a legal foundation for the improvement of legislation.

Moreover, it was emphasized that the adoption of the constitution is one of the most significant events in the history of Azerbaijan’s independence and holds a special place among the unparalleled contributions of national leader Heydar Aliyev to the statehood of Azerbaijan.

"The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, who returned to power at the insistent demand of the people, saved the country from the threat of civil war and achieved major successes in the process of building a legal and democratic state. Our constitution, created through his efforts and leadership, serves as the legal foundation for all the successes and historic victories of the Azerbaijani state.

Following the historical victory of our people rallied around the “iron fist” during the 44-day Second Karabakh War and the successful local anti-terrorist operation conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on September 19-20, 2023 in Karabakh, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country have been fully restored, and the legal force of the Constitution of Azerbaijan has been established in all territories liberated from occupation.

Our people proudly and honorably celebrate September 20 each year as the Day of State Sovereignty of Azerbaijan," he added.

