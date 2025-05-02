Azerbaijani team wins gold medal at European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The second day of the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

On the second day of the competition, gymnasts competed in the group exercises in the adult age category with five ribbons and three balls - two hoops.

The Azerbaijani team, which performed in the adult group exercises with three balls - two hoops, was awarded the gold medal. The Ukrainian team won silver, and the Italian team won bronze.

The Italian team, which performed in the adult group exercises with five ribbons, won gold, the Estonian team won silver, and the Bulgarian team won bronze.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel