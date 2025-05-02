Media plays significant role in legal enlightenment of society - Azerbaijani ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Media plays an important role in legal enlightenment of society, in prompt and objective delivery of information about ongoing processes to the general public, thus shaping public opinion, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Forum on Public Processes in Media Space, Trend reports.

She noted that the media also acts as an effective tool of public control.

“Today's event is of great importance in terms of analyzing the reflection of public events in media, influence of media platforms on public opinion, promotion of professional approaches, discussion of media's impact on human rights, as well as assessment of prospects for cooperation between institutions,” she said.

According to Aliyeva, one of the main principles of establishing a state based on the rule of law is the existence of independent media, freedom of thought, speech and press.

“The formation of freedom of speech and thought, as well as the press based on democratic principles in independent Azerbaijan, is connected with the name of national leader Heydar Aliyev. It was on his initiative, with the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one of the most important events in the history of our independence, that a fundamental basis for the realization of human rights and freedoms, including freedom of thought and speech, freedom of information was created in the country, and censorship was banned.

Legal and institutional reforms continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, have improved the current situation in Azerbaijan in the field of freedom of thought, speech, and the press to a level comparable to developed democratic countries.

The establishment of the Media Development Agency, adoption of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Media”, introduction of several tax benefits and exemptions for media entities, as well as other reforms, are vivid examples of this,” the Ombudsperson concluded.