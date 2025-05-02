Uzbekistan unveils export potential of new furniture production hub
Photo: The Uzbek president’s office
A new furniture production zone has been established in Khorezm, designed to significantly boost the region's export capacity. The expected export volume from the zone is poised for strong growth, contributing to the expansion of Uzbekistan's furniture industry on the global market.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy