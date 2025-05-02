We are very happy to win first place in our inaugural competition - Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. We are very happy to have won first place in our first competition, Laman Alimuradova, a member of the rhythmic gymnastics group exercise team, told reporters during the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trend reports.

"This was our first competition this season. We are very happy that we sang our anthem in our own arena and won first place in our first competition.

These programs - namely, three ribbons, three balls, and two hoops - are new programs. We'll work hard to achieve better results tomorrow," said Alimuradova.

