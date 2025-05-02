Azerbaijani Central Bank unveils document on strategic framework for microfinance model

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the "Strategic Framework for the Microfinance Model" document, a source in the CBA told Trend.

The document defines the initiatives intended to increase the role of the microfinance sector in financing self-employed individuals and micro, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as supporting economic growth as a whole.

The strategic framework document covers priorities for strengthening the legal and regulatory framework for microfinance, introducing the concept of microcredit into legislation, institutional development of non-bank credit organizations, and diversification of financing sources, as well as strengthening risk-sharing mechanisms.

Moreover, the document also reflects priorities for improving the identification system for self-employed people and family farms.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel