Azerbaijan's ADA University unveils list of companies and agencies attending career fair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ A total of 152 companies and government agencies are participating in the career fair at ADA University in 2025, Tarana Aslanova, the manager of the career service at the university, told reporters, Trend reports.

She noted that the number of participating companies has reached a record level.

"This is already the 13th career fair held at ADA University, and it has become a real tradition. Both graduates and students take part in the fair. At the moment, the companies represented at the event are holding presentations in various industries," she added.